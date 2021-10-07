Three gamblers arrested; Rs 12,400 cash stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 12,400 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up three gamblers namely Attique ur Rehman, Arif and Muhammad Haider Gul allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 12,400 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.