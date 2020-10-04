UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Gamblers Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Three gamblers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday apprehended three alleged gamblers and seized stake money amounting to Rs 25,800, three mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Ratta Amral police under the supervision of its Station House Officer (SHO), on a tip-off, conducted a raid in a gambling den and held three gamblers namely Raheel, Riaz Akhter and Jamshed when they were busy in gambling activities.

The police also recovered Rs 25,800, three mobile phones and other valuable from their custody.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, the spokesperson added.

More Stories From Pakistan

