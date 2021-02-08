UrduPoint.com
Three Gamblers Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Three gamblers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested three gamblers on horse race through mobile phone app, and recovered money at stake, mobile phone from their possession, informed police spokesman on Monday.

Waris Khan police held three gamblers identified as Nasir, Amjad and Rabnawaz.

The police registered separate cases against them under Gambling Act and started investigations.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be carried out against such anti- social elements.

The CPO made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate the rule of law.

More Stories From Pakistan

