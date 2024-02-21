Three gamblers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Police arrested three gamblers with stake money recovered from their possession.

According to the spokesman, the accused were identified as Atif, Ishtiaq and Shehzad. They were arrested from deserted location in jurisdiction of Kot Addu city police station.

Stake money worth Rs. 16500 was taken into the custody by the police after the raid.

SHO of the police appealed to the masses to cooperate with them to find out and fix dens of such kind of crimes. He said the police was determined to maintain peace in society and protection of people.