Three gamblers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested three gamblers with stake money recovered from their possession.

According to the spokesman, the accused were identified as Atif, Ishtiaq and Shehzad.

They were arrested from a deserted location in the jurisdiction of Kot Addu city police station.

Stake money worth Rs. 16500 was taken into custody by the police after the raid. SHO appealed to the people to cooperate with the police to find out and fix the dens of such kinds of crimes. He said the police was determined to maintain peace in society and protection of people.