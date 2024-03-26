Three Gamblers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) District Police claimed to have arrested three gamblers and a kite seller and recovered bet money, kites and string rolls from them,here on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesperson,urban area police team raided at various localities under it's jurisdiction and nabbed three gamblers and a kite seller besides recovering more than Rs 10,000 bet cash,10 kites and three string rolls.
Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.
