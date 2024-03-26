Three gamblers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) District Police claimed to have arrested three gamblers and a kite seller and recovered bet money, kites and string rolls from them,here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson,urban area police team raided at various localities under it's jurisdiction and nabbed three gamblers and a kite seller besides recovering more than Rs 10,000 bet cash,10 kites and three string rolls.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.