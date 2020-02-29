UrduPoint.com
Three Gamblers Held In Raid In Rawalpindi

Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:51 PM

Three gamblers held in raid in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against anti-social elements, the police here on Saturday rounded up three gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 21000, three mobile phones and other valuables from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, the police here on Saturday rounded up three gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 21000, three mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Saddar Wah police on a tip off conducted a raid and apprehended alleged gamblers identified as Nazakat, Sultan and Adeel.

The police registered a case against the alleged gamblers and started investigation.

