Three Gamblers Held In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:19 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three gamblers in Kotmomin police limits and recovered stake money from them.
Police said on Tuesday that the police team conducted a raid and arrested Khaliqdad,Zafar Iqbal and Mazhar Ali who were gambling on cock fight and recovered stake money of Rs 11,000 and two roosters from their possession.
A case was registered against the accused under gambling act.