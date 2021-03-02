UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Gamblers Held In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:19 PM

Three gamblers held in sargodha

Police arrested three gamblers in Kotmomin police limits and recovered stake money from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three gamblers in Kotmomin police limits and recovered stake money from them.

Police said on Tuesday that the police team conducted a raid and arrested Khaliqdad,Zafar Iqbal and Mazhar Ali who were gambling on cock fight and recovered stake money of Rs 11,000 and two roosters from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif get permission to cas ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Take Note of COVID Vaccination Level in Na ..

1 minute ago

MNAs card mandatory for Senate elections: Qasim Kh ..

2 minutes ago

Two kite sellers held in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Rs 479.238 billion released for social sector upli ..

4 minutes ago

German exports to Britain slump 30% on Brexit, pan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.