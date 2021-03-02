Three gamblers held in sargodha

Police arrested three gamblers in Kotmomin police limits and recovered stake money from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three gamblers in Kotmomin police limits and recovered stake money from them.

Police said on Tuesday that the police team conducted a raid and arrested Khaliqdad,Zafar Iqbal and Mazhar Ali who were gambling on cock fight and recovered stake money of Rs 11,000 and two roosters from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused under gambling act.