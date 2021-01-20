Three gamblers held, stake money seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police booked three accused on charges of gambling and seized stake money and other valuables from their them, informed a Police spokesman.

He said a police team under the supervision of SHO, Mandra Police station raided at a place and arrested three accused namely Basit Mehmood, Mukhtair Hussain and Yar Muhammad when they were busy in gambling.

Police also seized stake money of Rs 7,800 and other valuables from their possession, the spokesman said.

Police registered cases against all of them while further investigations were underway.