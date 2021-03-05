UrduPoint.com
Three Gamblers Held With Stake Money In Sargodha

Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:33 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three gamblers in Sajid Shaheed police limits and recovered stake money from them.

Police said on Friday that the police team conducted a raid at railway road and arrested Muhammad Idrees, Zulfiqar Ali and Kamran Hussain who were busy in playing cards.

Police also recovered stake money of Rs 97,00 from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused under gambling act.

More Stories From Pakistan

