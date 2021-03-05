Three Gamblers Held With Stake Money In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three gamblers in Sajid Shaheed police limits and recovered stake money from them.
Police said on Friday that the police team conducted a raid at railway road and arrested Muhammad Idrees, Zulfiqar Ali and Kamran Hussain who were busy in playing cards.
Police also recovered stake money of Rs 97,00 from their possession.
A case was registered against the accused under gambling act.