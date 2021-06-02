UrduPoint.com
Three Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 27,060 Cash Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:18 PM

Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 27,060 cash stake money, a motorcycle, two vehicles, three mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 27,060 cash stake money, a motorcycle, two vehicles, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers namely Idrees, Muhammad Kafeel and Zafar Khan who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 27,060 cash stake money, three mobile phones, a motorcycle, two vehicles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal directed the police to accelerate crackdown against outlaws.

