Open Menu

Three Gamblers, Two Proclaimed Offenders Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Three gamblers, two proclaimed offenders held

Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered 03 cell phones, bet money of Rs 35,000, one vehicle, 02 motorcycles from their possession during an operation here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered 03 cell phones, bet money of Rs 35,000, one vehicle, 02 motorcycles from their possession during an operation here on Tuesday.

During the course of action, the Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers, identified as Rabnawaz, Ilyas and Nadeem.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that gambling was the root cause of all evils and action is being taken against the accused involved in such criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas. According to police spokesman, Taxila police held Sohail, wanted in the case of attempted murder since this year.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested Arshad wanted in the fraud case since 2020.

Related Topics

Murder Police Vehicle Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar Money Criminals 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Two persons commit suicide

Two persons commit suicide

16 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed reviews progress made in achieving goal ..

Sami Saeed reviews progress made in achieving goals of education, heath projects ..

16 minutes ago
 Pak Envoy underlines role of canals as conduits of ..

Pak Envoy underlines role of canals as conduits of commerce, culture

16 minutes ago
 Florida orders evacuations ahead of 'extremely dan ..

Florida orders evacuations ahead of 'extremely dangerous' Idalia

16 minutes ago
 9 outlaws held in crackdown against anti-social el ..

9 outlaws held in crackdown against anti-social elements

16 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

19 minutes ago
Two-day ISF pitching competition kicks off at HEC

Two-day ISF pitching competition kicks off at HEC

23 minutes ago
 No.1 ranked Pakistan play Asia Cup opener tomorrow ..

No.1 ranked Pakistan play Asia Cup opener tomorrow

23 minutes ago
 COMSATS academic staff association demands aboliti ..

COMSATS academic staff association demands abolition of prolonged Ad-hoc setup a ..

23 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to settle electricity tariff mat ..

Govt taking steps to settle electricity tariff matters, says CEO MEPCO

23 minutes ago
 Health minister visits city's allied hospitals to ..

Health minister visits city's allied hospitals to inspect facilities

23 minutes ago
 UAE Show Jumping Team wins two championship titles ..

UAE Show Jumping Team wins two championship titles in Belgium

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan