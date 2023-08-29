Three gamblers, two proclaimed offenders held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered 03 cell phones, bet money of Rs 35,000, one vehicle, 02 motorcycles from their possession during an operation here on Tuesday

During the course of action, the Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers, identified as Rabnawaz, Ilyas and Nadeem.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that gambling was the root cause of all evils and action is being taken against the accused involved in such criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas. According to police spokesman, Taxila police held Sohail, wanted in the case of attempted murder since this year.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested Arshad wanted in the fraud case since 2020.