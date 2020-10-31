Three gangs arrested, 50 motorcycles,12 cars recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The CIA police Iqbal division claimed to have arrested nine members of three gangs during the last month (October) and recovered 50 motorcycles, 12 cars, four mobile phones and other items.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, SSP CIA Bilal Iftikhar said police conducted raids and arrested Hasan Javaid, Babar, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Razi, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Arshad, Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Asif and Ali Irfan.

The police recovered items worth Rs13.44 million, including 12 cars, 50 motorcycles, five mobile phones, Rs 150,000.

The CPO also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the team.

Meanwhile, the CIP police also arrested a robber, Amir , while his accomplice Irfan is stillat large.