Three gangs busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Seetal Mari police claimed on Friday to have busted three criminal

gangs and recovered valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali

Dogar said, the Seetal Mari police during a crackdown, arrested

seven outlaws of Saeed gang, Adnan gang and Omer aka Omeri

gang and recovered valuables worth over Rs 2.

5 million including

15 motorcycles and cash from the gangsters.

Further investigation was underway.