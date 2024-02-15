Three Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Police have busted three notorious gangs and arrested seven members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession.
Taking action on the rising incidents of the dacoity and robbery in jurisdiction of Gulgasht Division, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain to arrest the criminals.
The police busted three gangs including Hanif alias Kubra gang, Sajid alias Sajju gang and Khizar alias Khizra gang.
The police arrested seven members of the gang including the ring leaders Hanif alias Kubra, Sajid alias Sajju and Khizar Hayyat alias Khizra.
The police have recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 6.3 million from their possession including cattle, mini van, gold ornaments, other valuables and cash from their possession by tracing over dozens of cases from them.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.
