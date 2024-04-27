Open Menu

Three Gangs Busted, Rs 3m Looted Goods Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Three gangs busted, Rs 3m looted goods recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested six members of three gangs involved in robbery and motorcycle snatching and recovered looted goods worth over Rs three million from their possession.

SHO Mumtazabad police Rana Muhammad Asif along with his team raided and arrested Jaffar Khokhar gang and recovered 13 motorcycles worth Rs two million.

Similarly, Rs seven lac looted goods were recovered from Arslan alias Billa gang and Mobeen Dogar gang with recovery of over Rs three lac. As many as 30 cases of robbery and motorcycle snatching were traced against the arrested accused. Further legal action was launched against the accused.

APP/sak

1415 hrs

