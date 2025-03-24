Three gangs smashed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Muzaffargarh police arrested three key members of notorious criminal gangs during a series of successful operations and recovered illegal weapons, drugs, liquor, and stolen property worth millions of rupees.

According to the police spokesperson, the crackdown was carried out on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, under the supervision of SDPO Jatoi, Mujahid Khan Barmani, and SHO Beat Meer Hazar Khan, Hasnain Raza.

The arrested gang members belong to three well-known criminal groups: Haneefa Hajbani Gang, Zafri Kaheel Gang, and Manzoor Arain Gang. Police recovered 6 kilograms of charas, 1 kilogram of bhang, 45 liters of liquor, seven 30-bore pistols, and two kalashnikovs from their possession.

In addition, one dozen proclaimed offenders from various categories were also arrested during the operations. A notorious dacoit, Rajab Bhund, was also taken into custody and handed over to Jatoi police station.

Twelve suspects were presented for identification parades, and stolen valuables worth Rs. 1.5 million were recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

DPO Muzaffargarh praised the police team for their dedication and successful actions. SDPO Mujahid Khan Barmani and SHO Hasnain Raza affirmed that the police will continue operations against criminal elements and were fully committed to ensuring law and order in the region.