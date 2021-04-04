Three gangsters arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered five motorcycles from their possession.

Said Ameer police working on scientific lines busted three gangsters of Aqeel Shah gang identified as ring leaders Aqeel, Hamid Mehmood and Muhammad Shabbir and recovered five motorcycles from their possession.

The outlaws were also wanted by police in dacoity and robbery cases.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.