Three Gangsters Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three gangsters arrested

SIALKOT, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) ::Kotwali police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three members of Haseeb alias Haseeba gang identified as Haseeb (ring leader), Rehman Ali and Husnain.

The police recovered Rs 68,000, two mobile phones, a pistol and several bullets from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in seven robbery cases.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

