Three Gangsters Arrested
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) ::Kotwali police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three members of Haseeb alias Haseeba gang identified as Haseeb (ring leader), Rehman Ali and Husnain.
The police recovered Rs 68,000, two mobile phones, a pistol and several bullets from them.
The outlaws were wanted by police in seven robbery cases.
Cases have been registered against the criminals.
Further investigation was underway.