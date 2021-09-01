Three gangsters arrested

SIALKOT, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) ::Kotwali police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three members of Haseeb alias Haseeba gang identified as Haseeb (ring leader), Rehman Ali and Husnain.

The police recovered Rs 68,000, two mobile phones, a pistol and several bullets from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in seven robbery cases.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.