Three Gangsters Arrested After Encounter, One Killed During Treatment

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Police apprehended three members of a dangerous dacoit gang during an armed encounter near Jam Pur Road under the jurisdiction of Gadai Police Station

Daira ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Police apprehended three members of a dangerous dacoit gang during an armed encounter near Jam Pur Road under the jurisdiction of Gadai Police Station. The operation also resulted in the death of one gang member during treatment, while another remains hospitalized with injuries.

According to police sources, a patrolling team spotted six suspicious individuals riding on two motorcycles at high speed. When signaled to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police. In self-defense, the police returned fire and successfully arrested three armed suspects on the spot.

During the crossfire, two suspects sustained gunshot wounds, one of whom, identified as Naeem s/o Abdullah, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The other injured suspect, Arshad s/o Azam, was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Weapons and two motorcycles were recovered from the arrested individuals, one of which was confirmed to be stolen. Meanwhile, one of the gang members managed to flee the scene amid the exchange of fire. Police are conducting raids to ensure his immediate arrest.

District Police Officer (DPO) DG Khan, Syed Ali, commended DSP City Rana Iqbal, SHO Gadai Irfan Mustafa, and their team for their professionalism, bravery, and swift action. He reiterated the police department’s commitment to eradicating criminal elements and ensuring the safety of citizens.

