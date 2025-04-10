Three Gangsters Arrested After Encounter, One Killed During Treatment
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Police apprehended three members of a dangerous dacoit gang during an armed encounter near Jam Pur Road under the jurisdiction of Gadai Police Station
Daira ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Police apprehended three members of a dangerous dacoit gang during an armed encounter near Jam Pur Road under the jurisdiction of Gadai Police Station. The operation also resulted in the death of one gang member during treatment, while another remains hospitalized with injuries.
According to police sources, a patrolling team spotted six suspicious individuals riding on two motorcycles at high speed. When signaled to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police. In self-defense, the police returned fire and successfully arrested three armed suspects on the spot.
During the crossfire, two suspects sustained gunshot wounds, one of whom, identified as Naeem s/o Abdullah, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The other injured suspect, Arshad s/o Azam, was shifted to the hospital for treatment.
Weapons and two motorcycles were recovered from the arrested individuals, one of which was confirmed to be stolen. Meanwhile, one of the gang members managed to flee the scene amid the exchange of fire. Police are conducting raids to ensure his immediate arrest.
District Police Officer (DPO) DG Khan, Syed Ali, commended DSP City Rana Iqbal, SHO Gadai Irfan Mustafa, and their team for their professionalism, bravery, and swift action. He reiterated the police department’s commitment to eradicating criminal elements and ensuring the safety of citizens.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held7 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight8 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package8 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago