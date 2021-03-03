UrduPoint.com
Three Gangsters Arrested, Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The investigation Police Faisal Town arrested three accused involved in snatching cash from citizens and recovered a car, a motorcycle, Rs 250,000 and 10 mobile phones.

In charge Investigation Faisal Town along with a police team conducted a raid and smashed the gang.

During interrogation, the accused confessed 26 incidents committed in different areas of the city.

The accused are identified as Muhammad Azam ,ringleader, Sufian and GhulamMurtaza.

