Three gangsters arrested, cash recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The investigation Police Faisal Town arrested three accused involved in snatching cash from citizens and recovered a car, a motorcycle, Rs 250,000 and 10 mobile phones.

In charge Investigation Faisal Town along with a police team conducted a raid and smashed the gang.

During interrogation, the accused confessed 26 incidents committed in different areas of the city.

The accused are identified as Muhammad Azam ,ringleader, Sufian and GhulamMurtaza.