Three gangsters arrested in kasur

Sadr Chunian police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three members of notorious dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Sadr Chunian police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three members of notorious dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

The police conducted a raid and nabbed ring leader Soni Dogar and others who were involved in a number of robberies in the district.

The police recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, a mobile phone, three motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.