Three Gangsters Arrested In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Sadr Chunian police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three members of notorious dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

The police conducted a raid and nabbed ring leader Soni Dogar and others who were involved in a number of robberies in the district.

The police recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, a mobile phone, three motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

