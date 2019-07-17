UrduPoint.com
Three Gangsters Held: 11 Motorbikes Seized In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

Three gangsters held: 11 motorbikes seized in Sargodha

Police arrested three gangsters and recovered 11 motorbikes and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested three gangsters and recovered 11 motorbikes and cash from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that Bhera police team headed by SHO Zeshan Iqbal conducted raids at different places under the jurisdiction and arrested 3 members of a gang involved in motorcycle theft and other crimes.

The police recovered 11 stolen motorbikes and Rs 615,000 in cash from them.

The accused are: Saeed Asif, Tanveer Ahmad and Amir Shahzad.

Further investigation was underway.

