Three Gangsters Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Three gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Millat Town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A police team conducted a raid near Baghwali Pulli at Millat Road and arrested three outlaws identified as Abdul Mueez, Tauqeer Abbas and Muhammad Qasim while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.

