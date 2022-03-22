Three gangsters held

Alahabad police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, mobile phone and illegal weapons from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Alahabad police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, mobile phone and illegal weapons from their possession.

One of the three outlaws was identified as ring leader Nasir aka Nasri.

All the accused belong to Gujranwala, Sargodha and Kasur.

The gangsters were wanted by police in a number of robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.