Three gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Phalora police traced the dacoits gang Shakeel aka Shakeela gang by using modern technology and arrested its three members identified as ring leader Shakeel aka Shakeela, Basharat and Rahat.

The police recovered Rs 500,000, four motorcycles, seven mobile phones, other valuables and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 17 cases of theft and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran has announced commendatorycertificates and cash prizes for the police team.