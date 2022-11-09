Three gangsters held

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :B-division police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police raided at the hideout of outlaws and arrested three members of Zulfiqar aka Jagga robbers gang including two women and recovered Rs 165,000, a motorcycle, mobile phone and illegal weapons from them.

During the preliminary interrogation, the women members of the gang used to enter the houses in the pretext of employment and call their accomplices for house robbery.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws. Further investigation was underway.