Three gangsters held

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and motorcycles from their possession.

On a tip-off, A-division police raided and arrested three outlaws of Shafiq aka Mithu gang and recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, three motorcycles and illegal weapons.

During interrogation, the outlaws have confessed of lifting six motorcycles from various parts of the city.

Further investigation was underway.