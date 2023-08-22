Three gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Kotwali police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three outlaws of a gang and recovered cash and motorcycles from their possession.

The police arrested the gangsters of 'Jaidi Gang' by using modern technology and recovered 7 motorcycles and cash from their possession.

The outlaws were identified as ring leader Jamshed Ahmed aka Jaidi,Muhammad Sohail and Naveed Mumtaz.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.