Three Gangsters Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Three gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Kotwali police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three outlaws of a gang and recovered cash and motorcycles from their possession.

The police arrested the gangsters of 'Jaidi Gang' by using modern technology and recovered 7 motorcycles and cash from their possession.

The outlaws were identified as ring leader Jamshed Ahmed aka Jaidi,Muhammad Sohail and Naveed Mumtaz.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

