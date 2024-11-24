Open Menu

Three Gangsters Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Three gangsters held

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three rustlers of a gang

and recovered cattle worth Rs 1.8 million from their possession.

In a crackdown, Pir Jagi police headed by SHO Hassan Sultan raided

and arrested Imran Shahzad, Jafar Hussain and Mazhar Hussain and

recovered five cattle and cash from them.

The police also impounded

a mini truck which was used for theft.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem has announced cash prizes for the

raiding police team.

