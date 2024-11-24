Three Gangsters Held
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three rustlers of a gang
and recovered cattle worth Rs 1.8 million from their possession.
In a crackdown, Pir Jagi police headed by SHO Hassan Sultan raided
and arrested Imran Shahzad, Jafar Hussain and Mazhar Hussain and
recovered five cattle and cash from them.
The police also impounded
a mini truck which was used for theft.
DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem has announced cash prizes for the
raiding police team.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Any attempts to disrupt the country's peace and stability would not be tolerated'; says PPP leader ..14 seconds ago
-
PML-N vice president warns of severe repercussions for assaulting Islamabad16 seconds ago
-
Omar Abdullah demands transparent probe into Indian army’s torture in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
CM KP chairs meeting to review security situation in Kurrum11 hours ago
-
KP CM's aide dismisses report of firing on govt delegation's helicopter11 hours ago
-
GPEI delegation appreciates Pakistan's polio control strategy12 hours ago
-
Fire erupted in containers at Khanna Pull, Islamabad12 hours ago
-
CJ launches push for jail reforms in KP12 hours ago
-
Youth work with legislators to brainstorm policies for preventing violent extremism13 hours ago
-
Restaurant sealed for supplying unhygienic, substandard food in Mirpur AJK13 hours ago
-
Defense Minister accuses PTI of spreading chaos in country13 hours ago
-
DC Ziarat for developing Health Dept on modern lines13 hours ago