Three Gangsters Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested three alleged robbers of a gang and recovered
5 motorcycles and valuables from their possession.
On a tip-off, Sargodha Road police conducted a raid and arrested ring leader
of the gang Nauman alias Mani and his two accomplices Faizan and Mehran.
The accused were wanted by police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, etc. cases.
The police recovered 5 motorcycles, Rs 528,000 in cash, illicit weapons,
mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
