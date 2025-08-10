Three Gangsters Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Cantt police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three members of a motorcycle
lifters gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and case from their possession.
In a crackdown, the police traced and arrested three outlaws of Achhu Gang
identified as ring leader Muhammad Ali aka Achhu, his accomplices Faisal and
Ali Hassan and recovered five motorcycles and Rs 130,000 from their possession.
DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad has appreciated the successful operation of the
police team and announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for
the police team.
Recent Stories
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 FIRs registered against spurious semen, illegal slaughtering4 minutes ago
-
Three gangsters held4 minutes ago
-
Multan cantonment board clears pending pensions of retired staff34 minutes ago
-
PM meets Ikram Ullah; expresses satisfaction at his educational progress34 minutes ago
-
Independence day preparations in full swing44 minutes ago
-
Nation honoring ‘Angel of Leprosy’ Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary53 minutes ago
-
“US views Pakistan as a stabilizing actor in the region”, US-based Pakistani expert54 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to northern KP: Turning Independence Day into celebration of patriotism54 minutes ago
-
Transfer of Livestock Assets program date extended54 minutes ago
-
From vision to reality: Pakistani architect planning Asia’s urban future1 hour ago
-
Sheikh Abdul Aziz’s martyrdom a beacon for Kashmiri freedom struggle: APHC1 hour ago
-
Passenger bus en route to Karachi crashes near Rahim Yar Khan, 3 killed, several injured1 hour ago