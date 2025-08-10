Open Menu

Three Gangsters Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Three gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Cantt police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three members of a motorcycle

lifters gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and case from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police traced and arrested three outlaws of Achhu Gang

identified as ring leader Muhammad Ali aka Achhu, his accomplices Faisal and

Ali Hassan and recovered five motorcycles and Rs 130,000 from their possession.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad has appreciated the successful operation of the

police team and announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for

the police team.

Recent Stories

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

39 minutes ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

2 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

3 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan