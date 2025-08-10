Three gangsters held

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Cantt police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three members of a motorcycle

lifters gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and case from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police traced and arrested three outlaws of Achhu Gang

identified as ring leader Muhammad Ali aka Achhu, his accomplices Faisal and

Ali Hassan and recovered five motorcycles and Rs 130,000 from their possession.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad has appreciated the successful operation of the

police team and announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for

the police team.