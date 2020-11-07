UrduPoint.com
Three Gangsters Held: 7 Motorbikes Recovered

Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Three gangsters held: 7 motorbikes recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered 7 motorcycles from their possession.

The gangsters were involved in a dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

A police team, headed by SHO Iqrar Abbas, conducted a raid at Chak No 49-NB and arrestedthe outlaws identified as Khurram Maqsood, Ahmed Hassan and Suleman Akraam.

A case has been registered against the criminals.

More Stories From Pakistan

