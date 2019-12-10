UrduPoint.com
Three Gangsters Held For Involvement In Looting SP Bannu

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

The Shalimar police have arrested three persons including a women involved in looting the family of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) District Bannu and recovered vehicle, wireless set and police lights from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Shalimar police have arrested three persons including a women involved in looting the family of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) District Bannu and recovered vehicle, wireless set and police lights from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, SP (Saddar) Omer Khan said that Nisar Ahmed Khan serving as SP (Investigation) District Bannu came to Islamabad along with his family on his vehicle (ICT-ALI-731) last month. Some unidentified persons portraying themselves as police officials from Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) asked him for search of his vehicle in sector E-11. During the search, they snatched gold jewelry from the wife of SP (Investigation) and also snatched pistol from SP Nisar Ahemd Khan.

He said that case was registered on November 30, 2019 under section 392/34 PPC in Shalimar police station and a team under his supervision investigated the case by using modern techniques and succeeded to arrest three persons including a woman.

They have been identified as Fahad Bilal and his wife Rabeea Bilal residents of PWD Society and Muneer resident of CBR Housing Society.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to use fake official number plates and police lights on private vehicles and loot people at gunpoint on the pretext of searching their vehicles after portraying themselves as officials of CIA or anti-corruption department.

1They also admitted to chase vehicles and loot them after taking advantage of darkness at deserted places.

They have confessed to strike at 6-8 places in Islamabad and cases have been registered against them at Shalimar, Margallah and Aabpara police stations. Police also recovered wireless sets, police lights and vehicle from them while further investigation is underway from them.

