Three Gangsters Held For Looting People In Guise Of Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:38 PM

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang who used to search people after portraying themselves as policemen and later deprive them from cash and valuables at gun point, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang who used to search people after portraying themselves as policemen and later deprive them from cash and valuables at gun point, police said.

Following few complaints of looting people, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan to ensure arrest of perpetrators involved in this crime. He along with team worked hard and managed to arrest three persons who in guise of policemen used to check the people and later deprive them from cash and other valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Sameen, Afaq Khalid and Adeel Attique while police team also recovered cash, weapons, cell phones and police uniforms from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of looting people. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

