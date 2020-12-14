Three gangsters held in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Sadr Sammundri police claimed on Monday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Sadr Sammundri police claimed on Monday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house and arrested three dacoits identified as Nusrat, Adil and Barkat who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit weapons and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.