Three Gangsters Held In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Three gangsters held in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Sadr Sammundri police claimed on Monday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house and arrested three dacoits identified as Nusrat, Adil and Barkat who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit weapons and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

