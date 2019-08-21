Three Gangsters Held In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:07 PM
Sadar police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possessio
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Sadar police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house in Chak No.238-RB and arrested three dacoits identified as Shehzad, Junaid and Zunair.
The police recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
The gangsters were wanted by police in a number of cases.
Further investigation was underway.