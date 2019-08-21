Three gangsters held in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Sadar police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house in Chak No.238-RB and arrested three dacoits identified as Shehzad, Junaid and Zunair.

The police recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The gangsters were wanted by police in a number of cases.

Further investigation was underway.