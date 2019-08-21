UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Gangsters Held In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:07 PM

Three gangsters held in Faisalabad

Sadar police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possessio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Sadar police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house in Chak No.238-RB and arrested three dacoits identified as Shehzad, Junaid and Zunair.

The police recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The gangsters were wanted by police in a number of cases.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

16 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

6 minutes ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

41 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

6 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.