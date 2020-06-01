UrduPoint.com
Three Gangsters Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:23 PM

City Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three robbers identified as Azar, Sufiyan and Shehzad from Lahore Road.

The police recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

