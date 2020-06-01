Three Gangsters Held In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three robbers identified as Azar, Sufiyan and Shehzad from Lahore Road.
The police recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.