Three gangsters held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three robbers identified as Azar, Sufiyan and Shehzad from Lahore Road.

The police recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.