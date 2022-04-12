Three gangsters held in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Phoolnagar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Talking to the media, DSP Pattoki Asif Hanif Joyia said the arrested robbers had killed two citizens- Aslam and Abdul Jabbar for the putting up resistance in Phoolnagar area during the last two months.

After tracing out the outlaws, Phoolnagar police arrested ring leader Adil aka Adi and his two accomplices and recovered Rs 500,000 in cash, ten mobile phones, six motorcycles and latest weapons from them.

The outlaws have confessed of committing robbery, murder and various other crimes.

Further investigation was underway.