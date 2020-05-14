UrduPoint.com
Three Gangsters Held In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:34 PM

Three gangsters held in Kasur

CIA police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three members of a gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons from their position

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :CIA police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three members of a gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons from their position.

The accused identified as ring leader Zeshan alias Shani, Sadam and Babar alias Bholi were involved in stealing motorcycles and other heinous crimes in the district.

DPO Kasur Zahid Marwat has announced commendatory certificatesfor raiding police team.

