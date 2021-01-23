Three gangsters held in sialkot

Police said on Saturday that they have arrested three robbers of an inter-district gang.

The gangsters of Umer aka Bagga Gang were identified as Mohsin, Sheraz and Talha

The police recovered motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in theft and robbery cases.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.