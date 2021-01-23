UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Gangsters Held In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:19 PM

Three gangsters held in sialkot

Police said on Saturday that they have arrested three robbers of an inter-district gang.

The gangsters of Umer aka Bagga Gang were identified as Mohsin, Sheraz and Talha

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police said on Saturday that they have arrested three robbers of an inter-district gang.

The gangsters of Umer aka Bagga Gang were identified as Mohsin, Sheraz and Talha.

The police recovered motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in theft and robbery cases.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

81 shops, restaurants sealed in lahore

1 minute ago

Ehsaas to establish a Women Empowerment Center in ..

1 minute ago

River flow, reservoirs level report

1 minute ago

'Psychologist who committed suicide after killing ..

23 minutes ago

Kenya sanctioned for breaching Covid rules in CAF ..

22 minutes ago

Cardiology ward at THQ Hospital Alipur not be oper ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.