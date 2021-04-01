Three gangsters held in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three gangsters of Abbas alias Baasa gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were identified as ring leader Abbas alias Baasa, Umer and Kashif.

The police recovered millions of rupees in cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, illicit weapons and several bullets from the accused.

The accused were wanted by police in the cases of dacoity and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

DPO Sialkot has announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the raiding police team.