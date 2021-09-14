Three gangsters held in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered motorcycles and cash from their possession.

On a tip-off, City Daska police conducted a raid and arrested three gangsters of Qaiser alias Qaisra gang identified as ring leader Qaiser, his two accomplices Abdul Rehman and Rizwan.

The police recovered Rs 40,000 and 11 motorcycles from the outlaws who were wanted bypolice in more than one dozen cases.

Further investigation were underway.