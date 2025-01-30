Open Menu

Three Gas Meters’ Thieves Arrested In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Three gas meters’ thieves arrested in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Tank police have claimed to arrest three people allegedly involved in stealing of gas meters across the district.

According to a police spokesman, these suspects were arrested by the city police station following public complaints under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan.

According to the police spokesman, the police also recovered sharp cutting tools used to steal gas meters from their possession.

He said the arrested individuals were currently under investigation, with authorities working to uncover any larger organized network involved in these crimes.

Separately, Gul Imam police Station also arrested three other thieves and recovered quantities of electrical wires, gas cylinders, and angle alarms from the suspects.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has reiterated that the district police was committed to protecting the public's safety and property.

He said that no illegal activity would be tolerated and

urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

