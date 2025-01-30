Three Gas Meters’ Thieves Arrested In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Tank police have claimed to arrest three people allegedly involved in stealing of gas meters across the district.
According to a police spokesman, these suspects were arrested by the city police station following public complaints under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan.
According to the police spokesman, the police also recovered sharp cutting tools used to steal gas meters from their possession.
He said the arrested individuals were currently under investigation, with authorities working to uncover any larger organized network involved in these crimes.
Separately, Gul Imam police Station also arrested three other thieves and recovered quantities of electrical wires, gas cylinders, and angle alarms from the suspects.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has reiterated that the district police was committed to protecting the public's safety and property.
He said that no illegal activity would be tolerated and
urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.
Recent Stories
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafay visits Data Darbar, reviews expansion project6 minutes ago
-
Three gas meters’ thieves arrested in Tank7 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to FPSC in plea to stop CSS exam7 minutes ago
-
Second Mpox Case of 2025 reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can learn from China’s Model of Development: Minister17 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in head-on bikes collision37 minutes ago
-
Khidmat Counter set up at DC office37 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption KP recovers Rs. 5.475m from contractor47 minutes ago
-
Water inundates locality due to faulty sewerage pipeline47 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief, recover BHU’s ultrasound machine47 minutes ago
-
UAJK to host national conference on Revitalizing AJK’s SDG-2030 Roadmap47 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal directs for ensuring quality medical services57 minutes ago