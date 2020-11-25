UrduPoint.com
Three Gas Outlets Sealed In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:41 PM

Three gas outlets sealed in muzaffargarh

Civil defence department sealed three diesel agencies and gas refilling stations for selling fuel unlawfully to their customers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Civil defence department sealed three diesel agencies and gas refilling stations for selling fuel unlawfully to their customers.

Action was followed on report of special branch in different parts of Kot Addu tehsil.

Sealed sale points were run by the owners named Sabir Hussain, Ahmad and Shah Nawaz, all residents locally were booked by the police.

