Three Get Burns In Pizza Kitchen Fire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Three persons received burn injuries at a pizza shop at football Chowk in the city after fire broke out in its kitchen with a blast on Monday, police said

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons received burn injuries at a pizza shop at football Chowk in the city after fire broke out in its kitchen with a blast on Monday, police said.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas visited the blast site where SDPO Sadar circle Mahr Waseem briefed him about the gas fire blast.

He said that the staff of Pizza shop had failed to turn off the gas last night and when they turned on the cooking oven on Monday it triggered fire with a blast causing injuries to three persons.

DPO inspected the blast site and the police team accompanying him collected evidence from the spot as part of investigations, police officials said.

Earlier, DPO also visited DHQ hospital to inquire about the condition of injured persons. He asked hospital officials to take good care of them.

Three injured persons are undergoing treatment and were now out of danger, doctors said.

