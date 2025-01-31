Three get death penalty in 2020 Gujar Khan triple murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A local court on Friday convicted three culprits for murdering three persons in 2020 in the limits of Gujar Khan Police Station and sentenced them to death.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the three convicts Imran, Kashif Munir and Abdul Waheed, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The convicts had shot dead Masoodul Hassan, Ghazanfar and Asif Mahmood due to an old enmity in the year 2020 and the Gujar Khan Police registered a case against them.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the investigation and legal teams of the Gujar Khan Police for presenting the case in the court with solid evidence which resulted in the conviction of the culprits.

The conviction of criminals in serious cases like murder was a victory for truth and justice, he added.