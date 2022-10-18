UrduPoint.com

Three Get Life Term In Barrister Fahad Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:48 PM

A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday gave life imprisonment sentence to three convicts in the murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik, a British national

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday gave life imprisonment sentence to three convicts in the murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik, a British national.

District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabani announced the verdict which he had reserved after listening to arguments from all respondents at length. The convicts Raja Arshad, Noman Khokher and Raja Hashim were present in the court when the decision was read.

The court, in its order, observed that the prosecution had proved its case against the three accused, who, armed with deadly weapons, had first assembled at the Shalimar Police Station and then near Sector F10/3.

They created fear, committed unrest and in the prosecution of their common object committed intentional murder of Fahad Malik while caused injury to the complainant Malik Tariq Ayub with a firearm weapon with the intention to kill him, the court added.

Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered on August 15, 2016 in the limits of the Federal Capital's Shalimar Police Station.

All the convicts were transported to the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi from the court under tight security.

