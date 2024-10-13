Open Menu

Three Girls Colleges Get Buses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Three girls colleges get buses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Three public sector women colleges of the division got buses under transport

scheme for educational institutions introduced by the Punjab government.

Those colleges which got a bus each include: Govt Graduate College for Women

Khairpur Tamewali, Govt Graduate College for Women Hasilpur and Govt

Associate College for Women Minchanabad.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director Education, Bahawalpur,

Dr Muhammad Ashfaque said the provincial government was taking revolutionary

steps to upgrade educational system and provide transport facilities to girl students.

“Several projects have been introduced and executed by the Punjab government

to upgrade educational system of the province,” he said.

He said that reforms introduced in educational system of the province would bring

fuhrer improvement in education sector.

“Steps are also being taken to increase literacy rate in the province,” he added.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Hasilpur Women Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

13 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

13 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

14 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

14 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

21 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan