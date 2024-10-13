Three Girls Colleges Get Buses
Published October 13, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Three public sector women colleges of the division got buses under transport
scheme for educational institutions introduced by the Punjab government.
Those colleges which got a bus each include: Govt Graduate College for Women
Khairpur Tamewali, Govt Graduate College for Women Hasilpur and Govt
Associate College for Women Minchanabad.
Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director Education, Bahawalpur,
Dr Muhammad Ashfaque said the provincial government was taking revolutionary
steps to upgrade educational system and provide transport facilities to girl students.
“Several projects have been introduced and executed by the Punjab government
to upgrade educational system of the province,” he said.
He said that reforms introduced in educational system of the province would bring
fuhrer improvement in education sector.
“Steps are also being taken to increase literacy rate in the province,” he added.
