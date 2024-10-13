Three girls colleges get buses

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Three public sector women colleges of the division got buses under transport

scheme for educational institutions introduced by the Punjab government.

Those colleges which got a bus each include: Govt Graduate College for Women

Khairpur Tamewali, Govt Graduate College for Women Hasilpur and Govt

Associate College for Women Minchanabad.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director Education, Bahawalpur,

Dr Muhammad Ashfaque said the provincial government was taking revolutionary

steps to upgrade educational system and provide transport facilities to girl students.

“Several projects have been introduced and executed by the Punjab government

to upgrade educational system of the province,” he said.

He said that reforms introduced in educational system of the province would bring

fuhrer improvement in education sector.

“Steps are also being taken to increase literacy rate in the province,” he added.