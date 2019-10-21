Three girls colleges to be constructed in city: Sh Rashid Shafique

Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique Monday said that the government would construct three girls colleges in Rawalpindi city to promote girls' education

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique Monday said that the government would construct three girls colleges in Rawalpindi city to promote girls' education

Talking to APP he said, the government is going to construct three new girls colleges in the city as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote education particularly of women.

He informed that an under-construction girls college in Saddar Area which was nearly 70 percent completed and the work was stopped for last several years, would be completed soon. Pakistan Railways released a grant of Rs 20 million for the project while Rs 50 million was also released by the Prime Minister fund.

The Parliamentary Secretary further said, second girls college would be constructed at Railways land in Reheemabad area which is considered one of the thickly populated areas of the cantonment and third in Dhoke Dalal, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

To a question, he said, hectic efforts were made by Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for up-gradation of the historical government post graduate girls college Satellite Town and for the status of university to the college.

He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for giving approval of new educational institutions to promote women education in the city.

He said, an Information Technology University which had been approved, would also be established in the city soon.

He said, Rawalpindi city was at 37th position in women education in the country, but due to hectic efforts made by us, the city has the highest number of educational institutions for women.

Rawalpindi is the only city of the country which have two universities for women, he said adding, the newly established university would impart higher education to over 5000 girls at their doorstep. It is Rawalpindi's second largest women university, he added.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the present government was taking special interest in laying a network of schools, colleges and institutions adding that more educational institutions were being built in the city.